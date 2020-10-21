Live
Economy|Jair Bolsonaro
Bloomberg

Brazil’s president slams vaccine his health ministry plans to buy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to social media to slam the Chinese-made vaccine that his health ministry had agreed to purchase only hours before.

Brazil's president wrote on Twitter and Facebook that Brazilians wouldn't be 'guinea pigs' for a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine [File: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
Brazil's president wrote on Twitter and Facebook that Brazilians wouldn't be 'guinea pigs' for a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine [File: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
By 
Julia Leite
Bloomberg
21 Oct 2020

Brazil’s health minister Eduardo Pazuello — the third person to hold the job this year during the coronavirus pandemic — is in hot water with President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro took to social media to disavow his minister on Wednesday after a flurry of negative comments from his supporters opposing the purchase of the Coronavac vaccine being developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The deal to purchase the vaccine to be distributed nationwide was announced the previous day by the Health Ministry in conjunction with the state of Sao Paulo whose Butantan Institute is working with Sinovac.

“The Brazilian people WON’T BE ANYONE’S GUINEA PIG,” the President wrote on his Facebook and Twitter pages, adding that billions can’t be spent on medication that is still being tested. “My decision is to not acquire the aforementioned vaccine.”

Calling it “Joao Doria’s Chinese vaccine,” in reference to the Sao Paulo governor, Bolsonaro said his government won’t buy any vaccine before the Health Ministry and regulator Anvisa approve it. Doria, a former ally turned rival, has been promoting the work with the Chinese firm.

Following a meeting with Doria, Pazuello said the government had signed a preliminary agreement to acquire 46 million doses of the Butantan-Sinovac vaccine. The purchase would only be made after regulator Anvisa had approved the medication, according to a statement.

Doria responded to Bolsonaro by asking for greater comprehension about the medication and asking him not to take it out on the minister. Two of Bolsonaro’s health ministers exited this year over disagreements on his handling of the pandemic including lockdown measures and the use of unproven treatments.

Doria and Bolsonaro have publicly bickered about everything from social distancing to the use of face masks and whether vaccines should be obligatory or not throughout the tumultuous year. Municipal elections next month have added more tension to the public debate.

Earlier this week, the Sao Paulo government said that the phase 3 trial for Coronavac had shown the vaccine was the safest available thus-far, though its efficacy still needs to be proven.

The federal government has already agreed to buy the vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca and Covax, for a total of 186 million doses. Brazil has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the virus, with about 5.3 million confirmed cases and 154,837 deaths from the respiratory disease.

 

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Purdue Pharma to pay $8.3bn, plead guilty to settle opioid probes

In a far-reaching agreement unveiled on Wednesday, Purdue formally admitted to criminal conduct related to the distribution of its painkillers including OxyContin [File: George Frey/Reuters]

Bitcoin soars to new 2020 high on PayPal shift to crypto

Bitcoin is up about 70 percent this year but is still about $8,000 away from its all-time high of approximately $20,000 set in December 2017 [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

US stocks drift higher despite fading hopes for stimulus deal

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said it is unlikely a new round of coronavirus relief aid will pass Congress before the United States' November 3 election [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

Payment24 CEO: Criminal in the US, service provider to Iran

Many of the financial services the now-shuttered Payment24 platform facilitated are routine in countries that do not figure on Washington’s economic blacklist [File: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP]
Most Read

SARS: Why are tens of thousands of Nigerians protesting?

The hashtag #EndSARS has been trending not just in Nigeria but across the world for several days [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Outrage in Nigeria after peaceful protesters shot at: Live news

People demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria [Sunday Alamba/AP]

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx grabs rocks from asteroid in historic mission

This NASA file image obtained August 11, 2020 shows an artist's rendering of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid's surface. [File: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University / AFP]

Nigeria: Protesters ‘shot dead’ by security forces in Lagos