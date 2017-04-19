A salt gatherer becomes a link to the old world when Bolivia embarks on a plan to mine lithium from the Uyuni salt flat.

Moises Chambi Yucra is one of the last remaining salt gatherers in the world's largest salt flats of Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia. For generations, "saleros" have harvested salt from the pristine, otherworldly expanse of white. But selling salt is becoming less and less profitable as this remote region is thrust into the future.

Bolivia's leaders embark on a plan to extract the precious metal, lithium, found beneath the salt crust, and to build infrastructure to connect the Salar to the outside world.

Progress seems unstoppable and Moises wrestles with his disappearing way of life. Set in one of the most secluded places on earth, Moises' story explores how identity is formed by both tradition and progress.

Source: Al Jazeera