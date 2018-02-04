Kay Kay is the face of modern day China, a bright, educated and ambitious 20 year old living in the booming southern city of Guangzhou. She represents a new generation of middle class Chinese 'only' children, benefiting from China's economic growth as well as the single-minded dedication of her factory-worker parents.

First broadcast in 2012, this unique film followed Kay Kay for her whole life, filming with her and her family at regular intervals since her birth in 1992. It gives a rare, personal narrative to the decades of transformation of China during the first 20 years of her lifetime.

From an innocent childhood and school days through to her university life where she struggles to get to grips with China's economic imperatives in the face of environmental issues, Kay Kay is a charming, engaging guide to modern China, its people and the miracle of the country's economic growth during those two decades.

Al Jazeera recently spoke with the filmmaker behind the film, Bruno Sorrentino, about his experience documenting Kay Kay's life and the lives of the other children in the project.

Al Jazeera: You've spent over two decades documenting Kay Kay's life - that's quite a commitment. How did it all start?

Bruno Sorrentino: It's not that I spent 20 years just doing that. Kay Kay is one of a dozen babies that we started filming in 1992, all around the world. The way that it has worked is every couple of years, we do an around the world trip, stopping at each location, then filming. Two years later we do the same thing again.

Al Jazeera: Kay Kay is such an engaging character. How did you choose the family?

Sorrentino: Well you cant really choose the baby because babies dont talk so we had to choose the parents. Kay Kay's parents seemed to be very much the model of China's vision, the one-child family, living in a city with was emblematic of the new industrial revolution which was just then gearing up.

Usually when you make a documentary, you have just a few months, usually even just a few weeks to spend with the people you film with. When it's over, after 20 or 25 years in this case, it becomes sort of like a family relationship. It's very privileged. Films are like a canned version of reality, a condensed story, and if you film across a long span of time, different things become apparent. The camera sees different things that you would have never seen across a period of a few weeks.

Al Jazeera: Did the camera change Kay Kay or her family dynamic in any way?

Sorrentino: I dont believe it did. The key thing with Kay Kay and all the other people that I filmed, is the kind of relationship you form with them. If you dont speak the language, the person that's going to be really important is the translator. As a matter of principle, I've always spent a good amount of time with the translator, really making sure we are on the same page. They are the person the child is also interacting with. I'm always there but that presence is vital.

Al Jazeera: We saw things change extraordinarily in Guangzhou over 20 years. Would you say the changes you saw were mirrored across China over the two decades?

Sorrentino: Yes; and I think at that time in China when we started filming, everybody knew that this would be happening. A universal thing with parents is they always want opportunities for their children that they never had themselves as they grew up and Kay Kay's parents were no different.

In contrast to some of the other countries that I've been filming, they have seen that change happen and witness their children get those chances - to go to university, to get the chance at a professional career that they particularly wanted.

Al Jazeera: What is Kay Kay up to now?

Sorrentino: She got her dream job of working in a bank. She wanted to go to university, that was her big wish, and she was interested in designing wedding dresses, too.

She met the love of her life after university and is now married. They have two, not one, children and she doesn't really need to work. They have enough money to be able not to work and for her to concentrate on the children if she wants to.

Editor's note: This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

