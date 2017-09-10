Devastation caused by hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods is huge - and so is the repair bill.

Hurricane Irma is wreaking havoc in Florida after leaving a trail of death and destruction on islands in the Caribbean.

Neighbouring Mexico is recovering from the strongest earthquake in 85 years. That came days after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread flooding and a chemical plant explosion in Texas.

Recovery and rebuilding often cost billions of dollars.

How do countries cope with whatever nature throws at them?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Nigel Tricks - East Africa Regional Director for Oxfam.

Tim Forsyth - Professor of Environment and Development, London School of Economics.

James Daniell - Natural hazards risk consultant

Source: Al Jazeera News