Tunisia lifts ban on Muslim women marrying non-Muslims despite opposition from mainstream clerics.

Tunisia has overturned a decades-old ban on women marrying non-Muslim men, sparking heated debate on the streets and on social media.

Human rights groups say it is a landmark move in guaranteeing women's freedom in the country.

Traditionalists are denouncing the proposal as a violation of Islamic law.

But how far does it go in closing the gender equality gap?

Source: Al Jazeera News