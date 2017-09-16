Tunisia has overturned a decades-old ban on women marrying non-Muslim men, sparking heated debate on the streets and on social media.
Human rights groups say it is a landmark move in guaranteeing women's freedom in the country.
Traditionalists are denouncing the proposal as a violation of Islamic law.
But how far does it go in closing the gender equality gap?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Riadh Guerfali - a Tunisian lawyer
Amna Guellali - director of Human Rights Watch in Tunusia
Qasim Rashid - advocate of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in America
Source: Al Jazeera News