Kenya's presidential election, marred by allegations of fraud, reflects major problems with voting in the continent.

Kenya's presidential election has been marred by controversy and sporadic violence, with allegations of vote rigging rampant in the deeply divided country.

But when it comes to voting in Africa, Kenya is not unique.

Why is it so difficult to hold a democratic election in Africa?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests: John Mahama, former President of Ghana, Chief election observer of Commonwealth group of monitors in Kenya.

George Kegoro - Director of the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

Michael Amoah - Visiting Fellow, a the Firoz Lalji Centre for Africa.

Source: Al Jazeera