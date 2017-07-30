Children, women and men - all are victims of human trafficking.
It is women and girls, though, who are preyed upon more than anyone else.
As the UN tries to get the world to stand against modern day slavery, we hear from victims and ask advocates on the front line if there's really any way to end it.
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Alaa Kassab - A human trafficking victim and Investigative Journalist
Greg Ó Ceallaigh - A Barrister specialising in human rights and immigration law
Justin Forsyth - Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF
Source: Al Jazeera News