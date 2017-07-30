Millions of people across the globe are falling into the hands of a criminal enterprise that makes $150bn every year.

Children, women and men - all are victims of human trafficking.

It is women and girls, though, who are preyed upon more than anyone else.

As the UN tries to get the world to stand against modern day slavery, we hear from victims and ask advocates on the front line if there's really any way to end it.

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Alaa Kassab - A human trafficking victim and Investigative Journalist

Greg Ó Ceallaigh - A Barrister specialising in human rights and immigration law

Justin Forsyth - Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF

Source: Al Jazeera News