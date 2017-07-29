Billion-dollar deal reached over Hambantota port, despite protests over security fears, including from India.

The long-delayed $1.1bn sale of a 70 percent stake in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, which straddles the world's busiest east-west shipping route, has been signed off in Colombo.

It will help Sri Lanka get on top of mounting debts and adds another important link in China's 'New Silk Road'.

But many in Sri Lanka see it as a sell out, and India is worried about China moving into its backyard.

Can Sri Lanka keep its worried neighbours on its side, while trying to play a bigger role in China's ambitious trade plans?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Nasal Rajapaksa - Joint opposition MP

Einar Tangen - Political affairs analyst

K.C. Singh - Former deputy secretary to the president of India

Source: Al Jazeera News