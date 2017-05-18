Ebola has re-emerged with health officials in Democratic Republic of Congo confirming three deaths.

Ebola is one of the world's most fatal and rare diseases.

It's last outbreak in west Africa killed more than 11,000 people.

Now, Ebola appears to be back. But this time it is heading east to the Democratic Republic of Congo where health officials confirmed the oubreak after taking samples from victims in a remote northern village.

They're also trying to track down 125 people who may have been exposed.

So, what can be done to contain this latest outbreak of Ebola?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Dr Michael Van Herp - Epidemiologist, Doctors Without Borders and a specialist on Ebola outbreaks

Andrew Easton - Virologist at the University Of Warwick in the UK

Hakon Bolkan - Researcher at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Source: Al Jazeera News