Retired general quits in less than a month in office, breaking record for shortest tenure as national security adviser.

Before retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn resigned from the US government on Monday, the record for the shortest tenure as national security adviser stood at 348 days.

Flynn, however, lasted less than a month as he stepped down because of a scandal involving the Russian ambassador.

Critics say it is yet another indication of President Donald Trump's administration falling apart.

Is Flynn's resignation an isolated incident? What does it say about decision-making in the White House?

And what does it mean for how the world approaches a superpower?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Randall J Stephens - associate professor of History and American Studies at Northumbria University

Evan Resnick - US foreign policy and security expert

Source: Al Jazeera News