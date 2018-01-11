101 East meets the Chinese men seeking to find a bride anyway they can in a country with a severe lack of women.

In China, women are in short supply. Thanks to an ancestral preference for boys, and the implementation of the one-child policy, there are now millions more men than women.

It's predicted that one in five single men will never find a woman to marry. This striking gender imbalance is causing not just personal devastation but a potential national crisis.

To avoid becoming a "bare branch", many single men are resorting to extreme methods to find a bride - kidnapping or buying women from overseas; anything to help them fulfil their responsibility to secure the future of their family.

Source: Al Jazeera