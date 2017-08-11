Seventy years after the partition of India, we examine the troubled legacy of the event that shaped the subcontinent.

On August 15, 1947, the Partition of the Indian subcontinent created two nation states - India and Pakistan.

In this two-part special, 101 East traces the events and conflicting politics that led to the greatest migration of people in human history, and unleashed a wave of communal violence that claimed more than a million lives.

The Partition sparked three wars, the birth of Bangladesh, and transformed Kashmir into the world's most militarised zone.

As tensions between India and Pakistan persist, 101 East explores the Partition's troubled legacy and the unresolved geopolitics between the two nuclear powers.

Source: Al Jazeera News