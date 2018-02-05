Italy shooting: Hitler's Mein Kampf found in home of suspect

A Nigerian community leader in Italy says he fears there will be further attacks, after Luca Traini, a right-wing extremist, carried out a series of drive-by shootings on Saturday that left six West African migrants injured.

Italian police said they seized Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf," and other white supremacist publications linked to Nazism and fascism, from the Traini's home.

The suspect has admitted to carrying out the racially-motivated attack in the town of Macerata.

Al Jazeera's Peter Sharp reports.