Italy shooting: Hitler's Mein Kampf found in home of suspect

Investigators find Hitler's autobiography and other Nazi-linked publications in the home of suspected gunman Luca Traini.

    A Nigerian community leader in Italy says he fears there will be further attacks, after Luca Traini, a right-wing extremist, carried out a series of drive-by shootings on Saturday that left six West African migrants injured.

    Italian police said they seized Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf," and other white supremacist publications linked to Nazism and fascism, from the Traini's home.

    The suspect has admitted to carrying out the racially-motivated attack in the town of Macerata.

    Al Jazeera's Peter Sharp reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.

    Eight-month-old baby raped in Indian capital Delhi

    Eight-month-old baby raped in Indian capital Delhi

    The baby is on life support after she was operated upon for injuries in Delhi, drawing angry reaction from activists.

    Why Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel

    Why Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel

    No country in the world recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital.