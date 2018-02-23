G5 Sahel military force still needs money

Only half of the projected $500m that the G5 Sahel force needs has been raised, and African leaders are pushing the international community for more funding.

by

    The European Union is doubling its funding for an African body aimed at combatting armed groups across the Sahel region.

    Leaders of five African countries are in Brussels for a security fundraising summit.

    They need to raise more money to fund a joint military force that works alongside French and UN troops.

    More than 50 countries are at the donor conference, including the US.

    The so-called G5 Sahel group is made up of soldiers from Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad.

     

    Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    This part of 'The Crusades: An Arab Perspective' explores the birth of the Muslim revival in the face of the Crusades.

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    A photojournalist describes how she posed as a prostitute to follow the trade in human flesh.

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.