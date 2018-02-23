G5 Sahel military force still needs money

The European Union is doubling its funding for an African body aimed at combatting armed groups across the Sahel region.

Leaders of five African countries are in Brussels for a security fundraising summit.

They need to raise more money to fund a joint military force that works alongside French and UN troops.

More than 50 countries are at the donor conference, including the US.

The so-called G5 Sahel group is made up of soldiers from Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports.