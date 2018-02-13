Egyptian authorities detain ex-official Hisham Genena

Egyptian authorities have arrested Hisham Genena, the country's former top auditor and aide to Sami Anan, Egypt's former chief of staff who is currently imprisoned.

Genena's lawyer confirmed to local media on Tuesday that he was taken from his home in the New Cairo district of the capital this afternoon.

It is unclear where he will be transferred to at this time.

He had been assisting Anan in his presidential campaign before it was abruptly suspended last month. Anan, who is held in a military prison, was detained on allegations he committed violations that "warrant official investigation", and incitement against the army.

On Monday, the Supreme Committee of the Armed Forces (SCAF) said it will launch an investigation into both the ex-presidential candidate and his campaign manager, over remarks in which Genena claimed Anan held secret "documents and evidence" that would undermine the country and its leadership.

Genena also said that the files would incriminate people in power for incidents that followed the January 25 uprising.

In a statement, SCAF spokesman Tamer Rifai had said that the armed forces will "use all the rights it is guaranteed by the constitution" to take legal action against the defendants.