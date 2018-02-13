Egyptian authorities detain ex-official Hisham Genena

Hisham Genena held after claiming former army chief Anan possesses secret files that could undermine country's leaders.

    Genena had been assisting Sami Anan in his presidential campaign before it was abruptly suspended last month [File: Amr Nabil/AP]
    Genena had been assisting Sami Anan in his presidential campaign before it was abruptly suspended last month [File: Amr Nabil/AP]

    Egyptian authorities have arrested Hisham Genena, the country's former top auditor and aide to Sami Anan, Egypt's former chief of staff who is currently imprisoned.

    Genena's lawyer confirmed to local media on Tuesday that he was taken from his home in the New Cairo district of the capital this afternoon.

    It is unclear where he will be transferred to at this time.

    He had been assisting Anan in his presidential campaign before it was abruptly suspended last month. Anan, who is held in a military prison, was detained on allegations he committed violations that "warrant official investigation", and incitement against the army.
    WATCH: Seven years since protests brought about Egypt's revolution (2:19)

    On Monday, the Supreme Committee of the Armed Forces (SCAF) said it will launch an investigation into both the ex-presidential candidate and his campaign manager, over remarks in which Genena claimed Anan held secret "documents and evidence" that would undermine the country and its leadership.

    Genena also said that the files would incriminate people in power for incidents that followed the January 25 uprising.

    In a statement, SCAF spokesman Tamer Rifai had said that the armed forces will "use all the rights it is guaranteed by the constitution" to take legal action against the defendants.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    I knew bin Laden

    I knew bin Laden

    An insight into Osama bin Laden's life through the eyes of people who knew him and met him.

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.