Bolivia's shoeshine 'boys' fight discrimination

Bolivia's shoeshine 'boys' have long been victims of discrimination, wearing masks to hide their identities.

by

    Every day an army of shoeshine "boys" works the streets of La Paz, the capital of Bolivia.

    They've long been victims of discrimination, wearing masks to hide their identities.

    No one wants to admit to being a "shoeshine boy" - part of an army of men, boys and sometimes girls doing a job that carries a badge of shame in the capital.

    But for many, it’s all the work they can find.

    Now, new social projects are allowing them to emerge from the shadows.

     

    Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from La Paz, Bolivia.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.

    Syria's civil war explained from the beginning

    Syria's war explained from the beginning

    The Syrian civil war is the deadliest conflict the 21st century has witnessed so far.

    Turkey and Qatar: Behind the strategic alliance

    Turkey and Qatar: Behind the strategic alliance

    Qatar's investment in Turkey exceeds $20bn, the second highest by any country.