US President Donald Trump is preparing to give his first State of the Union address. One of his big campaign promises was to bring back steel to the US, which has seen a sharp decline in the industry and job losses over recent years.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi has travelled to rural Pennsylvania, where support for Trump was strong in the 2016 election - to see if the president has kept his promise, and how voters feel he is doing.