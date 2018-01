The anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration has been marked by a government shutdown, after the Senate failed to agree on a spending bill.

It will try again early on Monday to vote for a deal, with immigration the main sticking point.

Republicans and Democrats are blaming each other for the deadlock, but public appears to be focusing on the president - with #trumpshutdown trending on social media.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.