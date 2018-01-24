All eyes on Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

Zimbabwe's new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the Swiss city of Davos, where he is looking to use the World Economic Forum as a platform to show the international community how he will be different from his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who had ruled the country for 37 years.

All eyes will be on how Mnangagwa tackles the country's most pressing issues. The country is rich in gold, platinum and other minerals, but has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Harare, Zimbabwe's capital.