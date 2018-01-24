All eyes on Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the man who recently ousted Robert Mugabe as president of Zimbabwe after 37 years, is in the Swiss city of Davos to tell the global elite that his country is "open for business".

by

    Zimbabwe's new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the Swiss city of Davos, where he is looking to use the World Economic Forum as a platform to show the international community how he will be different from his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who had ruled the country for 37 years.

    All eyes will be on how Mnangagwa tackles the country's most pressing issues. The country is rich in gold, platinum and other minerals, but has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

    Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Harare, Zimbabwe's capital.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Why some African Americans are moving to Africa

    Escaping systemic racism: Why I quit New York for Accra

    African-Americans are returning to the lands of their ancestors as life becomes precarious and dangerous in the USA.

    Five reasons to like President Donald Trump

    Five reasons to like President Donald Trump

    The Trump presidency may be the best thing that happened to America since super-white Wonder Bread and Mickey Mouse.

    Why Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel

    Why Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel

    No country in the world recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital.