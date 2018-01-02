Formerly detained minister joins Saudi cabinet meeting

A Saudi minister, who was recently detained in the Kingdom's alleged anti-corruption crackdown, has attended a weekly cabinet meeting, according to state media.

Ibrahim al-Assaf, a state minister and former finance minister, was among dozens of senior officials, businessmen and members of the royal family who were held in November.

The sweeping crackdown was seen by some as an attempt to strengthen the power of Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince and heir to the Saudi throne.

On Tuesday, the official SPA news agency shared images of al-Assaf at the meeting, which is also attended by Mohammed bin Salman.

Assaf was reportedly released last month.

He has been in office as state minister since November 2016

The 68-year-old PhD holder in economics is also a board member of national oil giant, Saudi Aramco.

He has also held positions at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Two sons of Saudi Arabia's late King Abdullah - Prince Meshaal bin Abdullah and Prince Faisal bin Abdullah - were also released in late December, according to tweets by royal family members.

Saudi authorities reportedly struck agreements with some of those held in the crackdown, asking them to hand over assets and cash in return for their freedom.