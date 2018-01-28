Cyprus election: Anastasiades and Malas go to runoff

Nicosia, Republic of Cyprus - The race for president in Cyprus is heading towards a runoff after incumbent conservative Nicos Anastasiades won the first round but failed to muster an outright majority in a poll overshadowed by high abstention.

With 98.7 percent of Sunday's votes counted, Anastasiades secured 35.5 percent, ahead of his closest rival Stavros Malas, an independent candidate backed by the left-wing AKEL party, on 30.3 percent.

Centrist Nicos Papadopoulos was third with 25.6 percent, followed by Christos Christou of the far-right party ELAM, who received a 5.7 percent share of the vote.

Anastasiades and Malas will seek a fixed five-year term in the runoff held on February 4.

Abstention hit its highest-ever level in a presidential election, exceeding 28 percent, up 12 percentage points compared to the last such vote in 2013.

Christophoros Christophorou, a political analyst based in Cyprus's capital, Nicosia, said the low turnout signified that "the disengagement of voters had become structural" amid growing frustration over empty promises and corruption allegations.

"People also don't see in the candidates' proposals anything which is promising for the future," he told Al Jazeera.

"There's no vision - it's promises and promises which are offered free of charge, meaning without budgeting and without politicians convincing people that it's possible to realise what they are proposing."

Top issues

In all, nine male candidates were standing in the presidential race.

The election campaign has been dominated by the long-running Cyprus problem, following the collapse of the latest round of peace talks in July 2017.

Cyprus, a small Mediterranean island, has been divided along ethnic lines since 1974, when Turkish troops seized its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired Greek Cypriot coup, aimed at uniting it with Greece.

Both Anastasiades and Malas support a solution based on the principles of a bizonal, bicommunal federation (BBF), and have said they will seek to kickstart negotiations if elected. In contrast, Papadopoulous puts forward a number of prerequisites and conditions.

Christophorou said the runoff between Anastasiades and Malas "may mean the resumption of talks will not be delayed", provided that the Turkish Cypriot side would also be willing to re-enter negotiations.

"However, things will depend on what kind of alliances we will see because for one to make it to the presidential palace, they need will the support of other parties," he added.

"This can modify their political platform and might influence their positions or their handling of the Cyprus issue."

The state of the economy has also topped voters' concerns. In 2013, Cyprus clinched a deal to secure an emergency international rescue package, to shore up its ailing banking sector and avert financial meltdown.

It successfully concluded its multi-billion-dollar bailout programme three years later.