Cyprus election: Voters go to polls to pick president

Nicosia, Republic of Cyprus - Greek Cypriots are voting to choose a president after an election campaign focused on the economy and the divided island's suspended peace process.

Polling stations opened at 7am (05:00 GMT) on Sunday and will close at 6pm (16:00 GMT), with a 60-minute break at noon.

Results are expected by 830pm (18:30 GMT).

Some 550,000 people have the right to vote in the poll, which is contested by an all-male line-up of nine presidential hopefuls seeking a fixed five-year term in office.

If, as expected, no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held between the top two challengers a week from Sunday.

Race for presidency

Incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades, of the right-wing Democratic Rally party, is projected to win the first round, after leading all opinion polls in the run-up to the vote.

His closest challengers are Stavros Malas, an independent candidate backed by the communist party AKEL, and centrist Nicolas Papadopoulos, chairman of the Democratic Party.

The two opposition leaders are expected to fight neck-to-neck for the second place, which will secure one of them a spot in the February 4 runoff.

Christos Christou, of ELAM, a far-right party described as a copy-cat version of Greece's Golden Dawn that won two seats in Cyprus's 56-member parliament in a 2016 election, is tipped to compete for the fourth place with Giorgos Lillikas, who scored a surprise third place in the last presidential vote five years ago.

The key issues

While there's little of the tension of the 2013, when European Union member state Cyprus was at the brink of a financial meltdown, Sunday's vote is far from a low-key contest.

The elections are the first since the country's successful exit from a bailout programme in 2016 after the collapse of the foundations of its economy - largely its overblown banking sector, which was heavily exposed to debt-laden Greece.

They also come just a few months after the latest United Nations-mediated effort to reunify the island broke down in acrimony at a peace conference in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana.

Cyprus has been divided along ethnic lines since 1974 when Turkish troops seized its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired Greek Cypriot coup aimed at uniting the small eastern Mediterranean island with Greece.

Unsurprisingly, both the protracted Cyprus problem and the state of the economy dominated voters’ concerns, as well as candidates' campaigns, throughout the pre-election period.

Where candidates stand

Anastasiades, 71, ran his campaign emphasising the recovery of Cyprus's economy from near collapse in the first days of his presidency five years ago. Back then, he clinched a deal with international creditors for a 10bn euro ($12.4bn) bailout, contingent upon shutting Laiki, the republic's second-biggest bank, and imposing losses on depositors to recapitalise top lender Bank of Cyprus.

The measures left deep scars on the society but many Greek Cypriots put the blame on the man who was president for the previous five years: Demetris Christofias, leader of AKEL.

On the Cyprus issue, Anastasiades, a supporter of a solution based on the principles of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation (BBF), was fiercely criticised by his opponents over the handling of the failed Crans Montana talks. He has promised that, if elected, he will seek to restart negotiations from the point at which they stopped.

For his part, Malas, 50, a geneticist who was beaten by Anastasiades in the 2013 presidential elections, also backs a solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of BFF. He has accused Anastasiades of missing an "historic opportunity" to reach a reunification deal and said he will meet the Turkish-Cypriot leadership soon after the poll to kick-start negotiations.

A former health minister, Malas has faced criticism over his association with Christofias' government. He has also come under fire for being away from the central political scene for the majority of the past five years.

Papadopoulos, 44, the son of late president Tassos Papadopoulos, who in 2004 rejected a UN Cyprus reunification blueprint, has adopted an inflexible stance or reunification and allied with forces rejecting BFF.

The Cyprus problem has been the main focus of his opposition to Anastasiades, whom he accused of granting "dangerous concessions" to the Turkish Cypriot side.

'Powers of a monarch'

The presidency is the republic's most powerful political office - a legacy, in a way, of the island's long-running political stalemate.

According to the 1960 constitution, Cyprus's two main communities were to split power, with the executive branch to be governed by a Greek Cypriot President and a Turkish Cypriot Vice President, who was granted the right of veto on fundamental laws.

The VP's position, however, has been vacant since 1963, when the Turkish-Cypriot community withdrew from the government.

"Since the collapse of that system, the Greek Cypriots took in their hands all the powers," says political analyst Christophoros Christophorou.

"This left much power to the president and the situation as it is today gives the president powers [that resemble those of] a monarch," he adds, noting that the president can appoint and fire ministers, but does not need a vote of confidence in parliament and cannot be impeached by MPs.