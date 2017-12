At least five people have been killed in a suicide blast near the intelligence agency in Kabul, the Afghan capital, officials said.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) claimed responsibility for the blast on Monday morning.

The attack near Abdul Haq Square comes one week after gunmen stormed a military training centre in Kabul, an assault also claimed by ISIL.

The interior ministry said the attacker blew himself up near the gate of the National Directorate of Security.

Video posted to social media showed emergency services on the scene.

Local media said at least two people were also wounded.

The Afghan capital has come under attack several times in 2017.

On March 8, more than 30 people were killed when gunmen dressed in white lab coats stormed a hospital in the centre of the city. ISIL claimed that attack, but officials considered other groups could have been responsible.

On May 31, a truck bomb exploded near the diplomatic district, killing more than 150 people. It remains unclear who was behing the assault.

On October 21, ISIL claimed responsibility for killing at least 39 people at a Shia mosque in Kabul.