Deadly attacks hit mosques in Kabul and Ghor

More than 50 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in two separate attacks at Shia mosques in Afghanistan.

In one attack, an armed man opened fire on worshippers in a Shia mosque in Kabul, police said on Friday.

A man "entered the mosque in Police District 13 of Kabul city ... [and] opened fire on worshippers," General Mohammad Salim Almas, Kabul crime branch chief, told AFP news agency, describing the attacker as a suicide bomber.

Major-General Alimast Momand, of the interior ministry, told the Associated Press news agency that the suicide bombing at the Imam Zaman Mosque in the city's Dashti Barch area killed at least 30 people and wounded 45 more.

He said the attacker was on foot and walked into to the mosque where he detonated his explosives.

A senior security official told Reuters news agency that security forces at the scene had removed at least 30 bodies.

The head of the area's Isteqlal Hospital, Mohammad Sabir Nassib, said it received the bodies of two people slain in the attack as well as two wounded.

Friday's second attack at a Shia mosque occurred in the central province of Ghor

Iqbal Nezami, a spokesman for the Ghor provincial police, said at least 20 people were killed in the bombing that appeared to target a local leader.

The targeted official was a top local political and military leader of the Jamiat political party in Ghor.

He was killed along with as many as 30 other worshippers, according to a statement from Atta Mohammad Noor, a leading figure in Jamiat and the governor of Balkh province.

Afghanistan's Shia population has been heavily hit this year, with at least 84 people killed and 194 wounded in attacks on their mosques and religious ceremonies, according to a UN report released last week.

Among those were at least two attacks on mosques in Kabul in August and September.

The last attack in Kabul happened on September 29 as the faithful prepared to commemorate Ashura, one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.

Responsibility for many of the attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group.