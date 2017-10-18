Flooding returns to southern Queensland, Australia

Nearly 300mm of rain fell on October 2 in Bundaberg on the Queensland coast of Australia.

Tornadic activity was seen, and there was significant damage. That storm dropped five times the month's average rainfall in one day.

Now it's happening again.

Bundaberg has recorded rain gauge amounts of more than 250mm in the last three days. Farmers in Queensland say they've lost millions of dollars worth of crops in the second heavy rainfall event in as many weeks.

This time the flooding is more widespread.

David de Paoli, a chilli and avocado grower, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that he suffered more than a million dollars in losses from the most recent storm.

"This is it, the last time we had that 350mm it was quick and fast and furious it caused structural damage and soil erosion, but this one's costing us our crop," he said.

Meteorologist Ben Domensino wrote on weatherzone.com.au that "it has been a remarkably wet October in parts of Queensland, with some areas receiving seven months worth of rain during the last two and a half weeks".

He added that "a series of rain-bearing systems have targeted Queensland since the beginning of October, the latest of which has been affecting the state's central and eastern districts since the weekend".

The main rain risk is now over. Forecast models show no more than about 30mm of rain over the next three days in the Bundaberg area.