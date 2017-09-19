Strong tremor felt in Mexico City as quake strikes Puebla state, forcing people to flee buildings.

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake has hit southern Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor on Tuesday struck eight kilometres southeast of Atencingo in the central state of Puebla at a depth of 51km, the USGS said.

The quake also shook buildings in the capital, Mexico City, and sent people fleeing into the street, according to reports.

Mexican television and social media purportedly showed some buildings with severe damage in Mexico City.

Earlier this month, a powerful 8.1 quake hit Mexico, killing at least 98 people.

Center of Mexico City right now after 7.4 earthquake. Scary. Hope folks are ok. Video shot by a friend in DF pic.twitter.com/tlYtpEShcB — David Prager (@dlprager) September 19, 2017