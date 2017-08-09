French soldiers hit by vehicle at Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, several injured, local media reports.

At least six soldiers have been injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Levallois-Perret, on the northwest edge of Paris, according to the Paris police authority.

Levallois-Perret Mayor Patrick Balkany said at least two of the six were seriously injured in the incident.

Speaking to broadcaster BFM TV, Balkany said that what he called a "disgusting" act of aggression was "without any doubt" premeditated.

A police operation was underway following the attack on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler, reporting from Paris, said the security is very high in the capital where incidents like this one have happened in the past.

"This is from the same special squadron of soldiers that have been spread across France after the series of attacks that we've seen in country. They are there to patrol".

The incident comes four days after a teenager with psychiatric problems tried to attack security forces guarding the Eiffel Tower.

France remains on maximum alert after a string of attacks in which attackers have killed more than 230 people over the past two years.

In February, a man armed with a machete attacked four soldiers on patrol at Paris's Louvre Museum, while in April another fighter shot and killed a policeman on the Champs Elysees.

In June, a 40-year-old Algeria doctorate student who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Notre Dame cathedral.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies