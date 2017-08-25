Blast and gunfire reported in ongoing assault that began as Shia Muslims gathered for Friday prayers.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Shia mosque in Kabul on Friday in what officials said was an ongoing attack, officials said.

Gunmen were also reported to be involved in the assault. Police reported casualties, but did not give specific details.

Interior ministry spokesman, Najib Danish, told Al Jazeera that the blast at the Imam Zaman mosque in Qala-Najara was followed by gunfire.

"At least three people entered the mosque and started shooting," he said.

Al Jazeera's Jennifer Glasse, reporting from Kabul, said police were trying to clear the mosque.

"Police have cordoned off the area and are trying to evacuate the worshippers," she said. "It was a busy time, in the middle of Friday prayer as the attack took place.

"It's a residential area. There are lots of high rises and the mosque is on a street which is usually very busy."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

