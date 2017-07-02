Red Cross says that one child was killed as a blaze engulfs a camp near Qab Elias in Bekaa Valley.

At least one child has died after a big fire engulfed a camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, according to the Red Cross.

Flames and thick clouds of black smoke rose on Sunday from the site near the town of Qab Elias, which is an hour's drive from the capital Beirut.

The Red Cross added at least six people were injured.

About 100 tents were also destroyed in the blaze.

A security source said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

At least one explosion was seen in footage broadcast on Lebanese television.

Lebanon is hosting at least one million Syrian refugees officially registered with the UN, many of them living in informal tented settlements scattered around the country.

But the government says the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is closer to 1.5 million.