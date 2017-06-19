One person arrested after 'major incident' in north London, Metropolitan Police say.

A vehicle has struck pedestrians in north London, causing "a number of casualties", UK police have said.

Witnesses said a van veered off the road into crowds outside a mosque on Seven Sisters Road near Finsbury Park station just after midnight on Monday, the Independent newspaper reported.

Metropolitan Police said one person had been arrested after officers and other emergency services arrived at the scene.

"Police were called just after 0020hrs [23:20 GMT] ... to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians," they said in a statement, calling the incident "major".

"There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene," police said.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said it had been "informed" that a van had run over worshippers as they left a mosque in Finsbury Park.

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017

Harun Khan, secretary general of the MCB, said on Twitter that he was "shocked and outraged to hear" that a van had "intentionally run over worshippers" leaving Ramadan night prayers on Seven Sisters Road.

London Ambulance Service tweeted that a number of resources had arrived at the scene.

"Our priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the most need are treated first and taken to hospital," it said in a statement.

More to follow.

Source: Al Jazeera News