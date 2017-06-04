London Bridge attack kills seven

Another attack has struck the United Kingdom, this time hitting London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market area.

At least seven people were killed in a car and stabbing attack in the London Bridge area in the heart of the British capital.

A van ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge and at least three attackers went on stabbing spree in the nearby Borough Market area before being shot dead by police.

The suspects were wearing what appeared to be fake suicide vests, police said.

One of the men suspected of being involved in the attack was shown in a photograph lying on the ground with canisters strapped to his body after he was shot by the police.

The attack came days ahead of a June 8 general election, almost two weeks after 22 people were killed in a bombing at a concert in Manchester.

In March, another attacker drove his car into pedestrians near Westminster, killing four civilians and one police officer before being killed himself.