SITE intelligence group reports ISIL opertive has claimed responsibility for attack in the Philippine capital.

A resort and casino complex in Manila is on lockdown after reports of gunfire and explosions from there.

Images and videos posted on social media on Thursday evening (Friday morning local time) showed emergency medical workers giving several injured people first aid.

Witnesses interviewed by local media said the attackers were wearing masks and black shirts.

Fire trucks, ambulances and police cars were also reportedly rushed to the area, as loud gunfire were heard.

Video footage captured by Al Jazeera also showed thick smoke billowing from one of the buildings in the complex.

Local broadcaster ABS-CBN Television posted images on social media showing dozens of police officers with firearms waiting at the entrance of one of the building in the area.

In a Twitter post, resort officials said it is "working closely" with authorities "to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times."

The Resorts World complex is located opposite one of the terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the main airport in the country.

There are at least four hotels located in the complex including a Marriott Hotel.

Source: Al Jazeera News