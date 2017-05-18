UN court orders Pakistan to stay the execution of Jadhav, a retired Indian naval officer, in a setback to Islamabad.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of an Indian national convicted of spying.

India approached the top UN court after a Pakistani military court sentenced Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a retired Indian naval officer, to death last month on charges of espionage and sabotage.

"Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings," the ICJ ruled in an unanimous and binding decision on Thursday.

Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision... ICJ order

The court's president Ronny Abraham also asked Pakistan to inform the tribunal that it has implemented the decision, and stressed that ICJ decisions are binding on all state members.

The Hague-based court's rulings are final and binding. Yet, the ICJ has no means to enforce its decisions and they have occasionally been ignored.

The hearings and, final decision, could take more many months if not years.

In its arguments, Pakistan cited a 2008 bilateral agreement on Consular Access with India where both sides agreed that "in case of arrest, detention or sentence made on political or security grounds, each side may examine the case on its merits".

Pakistan's lawyers argued that Jadhav was denied consular access as the issue was one of national security. The argument was rejected by the ICJ.

Jadhav was arrested in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan in March 2016.

India, which denies Jadhav is a spy, had urged the UN court to declare the verdict illegal and order Pakistan to release him.

New Delhi argued in a preliminary hearing at the ICJ on Monday that Islamabad violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by denying Jadhav access to legal assistance.

Indian lawyer Deepak Mittal told the tribunal that Jadhav was "an innocent Indian national" who had been held incommunicado "for more than a year on concocted charges".

But Pakistani representatives accused New Delhi of "political grandstanding" and told the court Jadhav "has confessed to having been sent by India to wage terror on the innocent civilians and infrastructure of Pakistan".

The last time India and Pakistan took a dispute to the ICJ was in 1999 when Islamabad protested against the downing of a Pakistani navy plane that killed 16 people. In that case, the tribunal decided it was not competent to rule in the dispute and closed the case.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies