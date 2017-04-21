Van packed with kids collides with truck 70km outside the capital Pretoria, killing and trapping many students inside.

A minubus crashed and burned on Friday killing at least 20 children in a horrific traffic accident outside the South African capital Pretoria.

Paramedics treated the injured at the scene after the van carrying students collided with a transport truck northeast of the capital, about 70km from Pretoria.

"It is confirmed 20 children have been killed," Russel Meiring, spokesman for the ER24 emergency medical service, told AFP news agency.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the fire services already in attendance. The fire services had already extinguished the burning vehicle, which was found lying on its side."

Children trapped

Many children were trapped inside the vehicle and most of the fatalities were declared dead at the site of the accident. Several children were injured with reports some were dragged from the wreckage by people at the scene.

Images posted by the ER24 medical service on Twitter show the minibus smoking and twisted on its side next to the truck.

"The children were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment," ER24 said.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

