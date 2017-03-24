British report to indicate evidence that members of Fethullah Gulen's group participated in Turkish failed coup attempt.

A report by a British parliament committee indicating evidence that individual members of Fethullah Gulen's group participated in Turkey's failed coup attempt will be published in a few hours.

The British report analyses the stance of the European Union in dealing with the failed coup last July, sources have told Al Jazeera.

The report will stress on the necessity of developing British-Turkish relations, according to the sources.

Ankara says the July 15 failed coup bid , which left more than 240 people dead, was orchestrated by Gulen, a Turkish preacher and businessman who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999.

Turkey's government accuses Gulen's network of staging the coup attempt as well as being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

More soon.

Source: Al Jazeera News