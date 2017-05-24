Malaysia's Hindus celebrate Thaipusam at Batu Caves

by Alexandra Radu
Manpreet carries a decorated wooden club as a self penitence act during his Thaipusam pilgrimage. His fourth time at Thaipusam, he came from Singapore to join the festival with family and friends seeking good health and prosperity. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - The Batu Caves temple complex, located in a great limestone cave on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, for one day a year becomes the main place of worship for Malaysia's large Tamil community.

More than a million visitors, Hindu pilgrims from Malaysia and neighbouring countries, alongside tourists, congregate at the temple to participate in Thaipusam.

The event is one of the main Hindu celebrations in Malaysia and the biggest festival in the world dedicated to the Hindu god Murugan.

According to Hindu mythology, Murugan, the god of courage, wealth and wisdom, defeated the demons using a spear named Vel, thus saving humanity.

Hindu devotees pray to Murugan throughout the year, asking for help in various aspects of their lives and vow to fulfill a pilgrimage during Thaipusam, if their wishes are granted.

The pilgrims walk barefoot for several kilometres and climb 272 stairs to the temple of Lord Murugan located in the middle of the cave.

They carry offerings that vary from bowls of milk to elaborate contraptions that can weigh up to 80kg known as "Kavadi".

They often perform acts of self-sacrifice, piercing their skin with silver skewers that symbolise the Vel or with hooks from which they hang fruits or bowls of milk.

The ritual is intended to defeat the pilgrim's inner demons and gain the god's blessings. 

Pilgrims carry offerings varying from bowls of milk to large colourful contraptions known as "Kavadi", which are often decorated with peacock feathers and images of Lord Murugan. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
The festival takes place throughout the night, with a steady stream of pilgrims arriving at the temple. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Malaysian Hindu devotees carry bowls of milk decorated with flowers as offerings to Lord Murugan. After walking for kilometres, upon reaching the temple many pilgrims are almost in a state of trance. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A pilgrim arrives at the temple pulling a wooden shrine attached with hooks to his back. At the side of the temple stands the statue of Lord Murugan, the largest in the world. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Pilgrims accompany a golden chariot containing a shrine of Lord Ganesha, Lord Murugan's brother in Hindu mythology. The chariot in which the shrine was moved was constructed last year at a cost of $1.1m. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A young Hindu devotee carries a Kavadi during the pilgrimage at Batu Caves temple. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A man wears wooden shoes with nails inserted in the soles as a self-penitence act during Thaipusam festival. In the past, extreme self-penitence acts were more common, but they were discouraged and even forbidden by the Hindu community leaders. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Pilgrims climb the stairs to the Batu Caves temple to pay their respects to Lord Murugan. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Images of Lord Murugan on Kavadis carried by pilgrims arriving at Batu Caves temple. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Young Hindu devotees have their heads shaved before the beginning of their pilgrimage. In order to be able to continue, the devotees have to prepare their body and mind by taking on a vegetarian diet for one month before, refraining from the intake of intoxicating substances and having a general peaceful state of mind. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A Hindu devotee takes a ceremonial bath before the beginning of her pilgrimage. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Pilgrims gather in the main chamber at Batu Caves in which Murugan's temple is located, during the Thaipusam festival in Kuala Lumpur. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
