The forgotten survivors of the Gyumri earthquake

by Yulia Grigoryants
Syuzanna, aged 9, plays inside old rusty cars in front of the abandoned building where she lives with her family. Ten days ago, Syuzanna's father committed suicide because of debts he was unable to repay. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Syuzanna, aged 9, plays inside old rusty cars in front of the abandoned building where she lives with her family. Ten days ago, Syuzanna's father committed suicide because of debts he was unable to repay. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]

Gyumri, Armenia - In Gyumri time is measured as "before" and "after" the earthquake. On December 7, 1988, an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter scale struck northern Armenia, killing at least 25,000 people and injuring hundreds of thousands more. A countless number of people were left homeless as high-rise apartment blocks collapsed like dominoes.

Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, suffered much of the damage.

Soon after the tragic event, the Soviet Union collapsed and in 1991, Armenia gained its independence, but this transition was full of turmoil. A war with neighbouring Azerbaijan, with consequent energy shortages and an economic blockade, left the landlocked country and its inhabitants in dire conditions.

A quarter of a century later, although the situation has improved for Armenia, the city of Gyumri has the highest poverty rate in the country at about 45 percent. The city has lost nearly half of its population since 1988, due in part to unemployment and emigration of the labour force.

According to local NGOs, a few thousand families live in makeshift shelters because they cannot afford to buy or rent the newly built apartments that were erected in the city after the earthquake.

During the Soviet era, Gortsaranayin 2A and 2B, twin buildings on the outskirts of Gyumri, accommodated around 120 families. Although they did not collapse in the earthquake, due to significant structural damage, most residents abandoned the buildings. But, four families continue living here among decaying walls and corridors, with no hope for a better life. 

Gortsaranayin 2B, on the outskirts of Gyumri is a pre-earthquake dormitory building that housed families working in a nearby factory. Gyumri was once a prosperous, industrial city with large factories that provided employment for thousands of people in Soviet times. Now the factories are shut down and the city is half-empty. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Gortsaranayin 2B, on the outskirts of Gyumri is a pre-earthquake dormitory building that housed families working in a nearby factory. Gyumri was once a prosperous, industrial city with large factories that provided employment for thousands of people in Soviet times. Now the factories are shut down and the city is half-empty. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Levon, aged 7, Syuzanna's brother, enters the Gortsaranayin 2A building carrying groceries. Before the earthquake, this building accommodated 60 families. Today there are just two families living here. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Levon, aged 7, Syuzanna's brother, enters the Gortsaranayin 2A building carrying groceries. Before the earthquake, this building accommodated 60 families. Today there are just two families living here. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Syuzanna's brothers - Suren, aged 5, and Levon, aged 7, greet a visiting relative in their single room apartment, just few days after their father committed suicide. In Armenia, during the first 40-day mourning period, relatives and neighbours visit the family to pay their respects and offer support to the grieving family. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Syuzanna's brothers - Suren, aged 5, and Levon, aged 7, greet a visiting relative in their single room apartment, just few days after their father committed suicide. In Armenia, during the first 40-day mourning period, relatives and neighbours visit the family to pay their respects and offer support to the grieving family. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Since the apartments are very small, often a single room serves as a bedroom for the whole family. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Since the apartments are very small, often a single room serves as a bedroom for the whole family. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Lusine, Syuzanna's mother is 30 years old. With the suicide of her husband, she is now a single mother of five with little support. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Lusine, Syuzanna's mother is 30 years old. With the suicide of her husband, she is now a single mother of five with little support. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Earthquake survivor Karine Hovannisyan, 57, has been living in this building for the last 28 years because she lost her previous home in the tragedy. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Earthquake survivor Karine Hovannisyan, 57, has been living in this building for the last 28 years because she lost her previous home in the tragedy. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Karine's kitchen is very basic. Apartments in these buildings lack elementary sanitation and utilities such as running water, bathrooms and toilets. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Karine's kitchen is very basic. Apartments in these buildings lack elementary sanitation and utilities such as running water, bathrooms and toilets. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Knyaz, 38, is of Assyrian origin, one of the ethnic minorities of Armenia. He payed $300 to buy this apartment years ago. After he lost his wife to cancer, he says it was difficult for him to take care of his little daughter alone. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Knyaz, 38, is of Assyrian origin, one of the ethnic minorities of Armenia. He payed $300 to buy this apartment years ago. After he lost his wife to cancer, he says it was difficult for him to take care of his little daughter alone. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Knyaz prepares dinner for his daughter Astghik, aged 10, who has mental disabilities. She attends school, but has problems communicating with other children. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Knyaz prepares dinner for his daughter Astghik, aged 10, who has mental disabilities. She attends school, but has problems communicating with other children. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Syuzanna takes care of her toddler sister Nareh. Syuzana's mother Lusine cares for her five children and has no job. After school, the girls help her with the housework. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Syuzanna takes care of her toddler sister Nareh. Syuzana's mother Lusine cares for her five children and has no job. After school, the girls help her with the housework. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Karine lays out her clothes to dry in the sun at the entrance of the abandoned building where she has been living for 28 years. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]
Karine lays out her clothes to dry in the sun at the entrance of the abandoned building where she has been living for 28 years. [Yulia Grigoryants/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Charlottesville: Where's the $200,000 the DSA raised?

Charlottesville: Where's the $200,000 the DSA raised?

Unite the Right rally survivors say they have not received help from funds raised by Democratic Socialists of America.

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Five things you need to know

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Five things you need to know

Al Jazeera explains why the holy site is a flashpoint.

Four things you may not know about Yemen

Four things you may not know about Yemen

Where did the name 'Houthi' come from? What do the rebels want? What is Zaidism? And what is Yemen like today?