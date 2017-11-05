UK protesters mark 100 years since Balfour Declaration

Palestinian activists in London took to the streets on the centenary of the divisive Balfour Declaration.

Prominent Palestinian activist and politician Mustapha Barghouti was among several thousand people who joined a protest on the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration in central London last week.

"It's important for me to be here today and for Palestinians to feel the solidarity of the British people. It's important to see how the British people are against the position of the British government," Barghouti said.

"The Balfour Declaration is not over. It is being implemented today across Palestine. It led to the ethnic cleansing during the Nakba, but it is not finished. It led to Israel's apartheid regime, which is worse than the apartheid regime that existed in South Africa."

The 1917 declaration realised the Zionist aim of creating a Jewish state in Palestine after Britain pledged to establish "a national home for the Jewish people" there.