A dangerous smuggling route across Iraq-Iran border

Couriers who work for Iranian and Iraqi Kurdish smugglers risk shootings and jail time.

| | Middle East, Iran, Iraq

For decades, the Iraq-Iran border has served as a smuggling route, mainly to transport goods to Iran. Since the fall of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, the border has been controlled by Kurdish groups and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, with frequent clashes.

Couriers who work for Iranian and Iraqi Kurdish smugglers face high temperatures and the risk of shooting by border guards, all to earn an estimated $25 a trip. On a recent afternoon, machine-gun fire is audible in certain spots along the border.

The increased presence of Iranian Kurdish armed groups in the area has added to the risks facing these smuggling operations.

Recommended

Content on this website is for general information purposes only. Your comments are provided by your own free will and you take sole responsibility for any direct or indirect liability. You hereby provide us with an irrevocable, unlimited, and global license for no consideration to use, reuse, delete or publish comments, in accordance with Community Rules & Guidelines and Terms and Conditions.

MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES