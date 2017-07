Palestinians in the besieged territory are receiving just a few hours of electricity a day.

Palestinians in Gaza have long struggled with electricity cuts, but further reductions implemented last month have deepened the ongoing power crisis.

Already receiving just four hours a day, residents lost another 45-60 minutes after the latest round of cuts, which have put additional pressure on the besieged territory's health sector.

The crisis has left Gaza's two million residents living much of their lives in the dark.