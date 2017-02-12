Kashmir: At a tipping point?

Inside the world's most militarised zone.

| | Humanitarian crises, Politics, War & Conflict, Human Rights, Asia

In Indian-administered Kashmir, the numbers are staggering. More than 70,000 people have been killed since a separatist conflict erupted in the late 1980s.

More than 600,000 soldiers are now stationed there, making it the world's most militarised zone.

They stand accused of numerous human rights abuses, which activists say are encouraging boys to become rebel fighters. Has this volatile region reached a tipping point?

Al Jazeera's Karishma Vyas travelled to the disputed territory to investigate what is feeding the unrest.

Recommended

Content on this website is for general information purposes only. Your comments are provided by your own free will and you take sole responsibility for any direct or indirect liability. You hereby provide us with an irrevocable, unlimited, and global license for no consideration to use, reuse, delete or publish comments, in accordance with Community Rules & Guidelines and Terms and Conditions.

MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES