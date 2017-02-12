Kashmir: At a tipping point?

In Indian-administered Kashmir, the numbers are staggering. More than 70,000 people have been killed since a separatist conflict erupted in the late 1980s.

More than 600,000 soldiers are now stationed there, making it the world's most militarised zone.

They stand accused of numerous human rights abuses, which activists say are encouraging boys to become rebel fighters. Has this volatile region reached a tipping point?

Al Jazeera's Karishma Vyas travelled to the disputed territory to investigate what is feeding the unrest.