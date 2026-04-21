EU credibility is on the line over Israel, says Spanish foreign minister

NewsFeed EU credibility is on the line over Israel, says Spanish foreign minister

Spain’s foreign minister has warned the EU risks losing credibility if it fails to apply the same principles to Israel’s “perpetual war” in the Middle East as it does to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He urged a unified stance, citing human rights clauses in the EU–Israel agreement and criticising ongoing violence in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.