United States at 250: Seven tests of the American experiment

Seven stories test America’s promises of freedom, opportunity and power as the United States marks its 250th year.

As the United States turns 250, Al Jazeera Reels examines the promises and contradictions that shaped the country. Across seven stories, we explore the American Dream, cultural power, immigration, two-party politics, the cost of freedom, the AI race and the country’s reliance on military force. Together, these stories ask whether the US can still deliver on its founding ideals, and what its choices mean for the rest of the world.