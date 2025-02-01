Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov – UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia
Follow live text commentary from the main card with Adesanya vs Nassourdine and Magomedov vs Page as the co-main events.
- A thrilling middleweight clash between former two-time UFC champion Israel Adesanya of New Zealand and French rising star Nassourdine Imavov headlines UFC Fight Night 250 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.
- Adesanya and Imavov will begin their cage walks at about 11pm local time on Saturday (20:00 GMT).