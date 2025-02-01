Live updates,

LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov – UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia

Follow live text commentary from the main card with Adesanya vs Nassourdine and Magomedov vs Page as the co-main events.

MMA fighters posing.
Israel Adesanya, left, and Nassourdine Imavov during the weigh-in as UFC boss Dana White looks on [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
By Patrick Keddie
Published On 1 Feb 2025
  • A thrilling middleweight clash between former two-time UFC champion Israel Adesanya of New Zealand and French rising star Nassourdine Imavov headlines UFC Fight Night 250 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.
  • Adesanya and Imavov will begin their cage walks at about 11pm local time on Saturday (20:00 GMT).