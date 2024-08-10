Live Match,

LIVE: Lin Yu-ting vs Julia Szeremeta: Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal boxing

Follow live updates from the last four gold medal boxing finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

By Patrick Keddie
Published On 10 Aug 2024
  • Lin Yu-ting, who, like Imane Khelif, has also been the subject of a gender dispute fuelled by misinformation, faces Julia Szeremeta of Poland for gold in the women’s 57kg category. That bout starts at 19:30 GMT.
  • There are three other boxing gold medal finals on Saturday. Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan faces Munarbek Seyitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan in the men’s 57kg – that starts at 19:57 GMT.