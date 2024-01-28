Live updates,

LIVE: Egypt vs DR Congo – CAF AFCON 2023

Follow our build-up and text commentary as Egypt face DR Congo in the last 16 at football’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed celebrates scoring their first goal against DR Congo [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
By Kevin Hand
Published On 28 Jan 2024
  • Egypt face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the round of 16 at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in San Pedro, the Ivory Coast. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.
  • Defeated finalists in the 2021 edition, Egypt, are yet to win a match at this year’s edition after three draws in the group stage where they finished second to Cape Verde in Group A.