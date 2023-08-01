Live MatchLive Match,
LIVE: China vs England – Women’s World Cup 2023
Live updates from the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium.
- England are in a strong position heading into their Group D finale against China, after edging out a 1-0 victory over Haiti to open their campaign, then beating Denmark by the same score.
- China lost 1-0 to Denmark in the opener but rebounded with a 1-0 win over Haiti and are now trying to keep their streak intact of advancing out of group play in all eight of their World Cup appearances.