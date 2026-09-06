Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Taylor Townsend to set up clash with Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova or Marta Kostyuk for a spot in the semifinals.

Solving some early struggles to hold serve, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Taylor Townsend on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of tennis’s US Open in New York City in the United States.

Townsend broke Sabalenka three times in the two-time defending champion’s first four service games as she looked to spring the upset. Sabalenka found a groove, regained her confidence and won 6-4, 6-3.

“Basically, I was just trying to stay focused on myself and play not only point by point but ball by ball,” Sabalenka said. “I’m happy that I was able to turn it around in that second set.”

This was the first meeting between Sabalenka and Townsend, who gave her opponent fits in the first set but struggled to find her own rhythm. Sabalenka next faces either Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova or Marta Kostyuk for a spot in the semifinals.

“I’m happy to be through this really tough opponent,” Sabalenka said. “What an incredible player she is, approaching the net. What a great returner: moving well, very brave. You could see how focused she was. It was really challenging playing her.”