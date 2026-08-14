Sport|Cycling

British cyclist Finlay Tarling dies in Tour of Portugal crash aged 19

Organisers said on social media that Tarling died following a ‘serious accident’ on the stage between Melgaco and Fafe.

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NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 04: Finlay Tarling arrives at the velodrome as Colin Jackson and Dani Rowe visit The National Lottery funded Newport Velodrome as part of the Commonwealth Games on August 04, 2022 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images for The National Lottery)
Finlay Tarling at the Newport Velodrome during the Commonwealth Games on August 04, 2022 [Huw Fairclough/Getty Images for The National Lottery]
By AFP
Published On 14 Aug 2026

British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, has died in a crash during the eighth stage of the Tour of Portugal, race organisers and his NSN Development Team said.

Organisers said on social media on Friday that Tarling died following a “serious accident” on the stage between Melgaco and Fafe.

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Portuguese broadcaster RTP, which was televising the race, reported that Tarling was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and not connected to the event.

The stage was suspended with about 20km (12 miles) remaining. The podium ceremony was cancelled in “a sign of respect and mourning”, organisers said.

The NSN Development Team confirmed Tarling’s death and expressed condolences to his parents and brother Josh, who rides for the Netcompany-Ineos team.

“Fin was a much-loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed,” the team added in a message on social media.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also expressed his condolences to Tarling’s family and team, adding on X that the news of his death “leaves us deeply shaken”.

The NSN Development Team is co-owned by former Barcelona football star Andres Iniesta.

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