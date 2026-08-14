British cyclist Finlay Tarling dies in Tour of Portugal crash aged 19

Organisers said on social media that Tarling died following a ‘serious accident’ on the stage between Melgaco and Fafe.

British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, has died in a crash during the eighth stage of the Tour of Portugal, race organisers and his NSN Development Team said.

Organisers said on social media on Friday that Tarling died following a “serious accident” on the stage between Melgaco and Fafe.

Portuguese broadcaster RTP, which was televising the race, reported that Tarling was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and not connected to the event.

The stage was suspended with about 20km (12 miles) remaining. The podium ceremony was cancelled in “a sign of respect and mourning”, organisers said.

The NSN Development Team confirmed Tarling’s death and expressed condolences to his parents and brother Josh, who rides for the Netcompany-Ineos team.

“Fin was a much-loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed,” the team added in a message on social media.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also expressed his condolences to Tarling’s family and team, adding on X that the news of his death “leaves us deeply shaken”.

The NSN Development Team is co-owned by former Barcelona football star Andres Iniesta.