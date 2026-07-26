Japanese football legend ‘King Kazu’, 59, scores first goal in four years

Japanese football icon Kazuyoshi Miura proved that age is just a number as the 59-year-old scored his first competitive goal in nearly four years.

The world’s oldest professional footballer, affectionately known as “King Kazu”, struck in the 52nd minute for Fukushima United on Saturday, as the J-League third division side thrashed Iwaki Furukawa 7-0 to advance in the Emperor’s Cup.

The goal prompted celebrations among teammates on the pitch and the bench before the veteran forward was substituted three minutes later.

It was Miura’s first competitive goal since November 2022, when he scored for Suzuka PG, now Atletico Suzuka, in a Japan Football League defeat by FC Osaka.

Enormous draw for fans

The former Japan international is preparing for a remarkable 42nd season as a professional after extending his loan spell with third-tier Fukushima United until June 2027.

Miura joined the club from Yokohama FC in December and will remain with Fukushima after making six appearances during a shortened 2026 campaign.

With Japan’s professional leagues set to switch from a spring-to-autumn schedule to an autumn-to-spring calendar, Miura will enter his 60s still playing professionally, adding another chapter to one of football’s most enduring careers.

Miura has previously insisted that he will not hang up his boots until he turns 60, and he continues to be an enormous draw for fans in Japan and abroad.